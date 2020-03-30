-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Drive-in cinema makes comeback amid coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
As businesses worldwide struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic, a drive-in theatre in the city of Essen in North Rhine-Westphalia is seeing a boom as people can still enjoy a movie without the risk of contracting the disease.
Footage filmed on Sunday shows vehicles standing in line for an evening film, with staff members scanning tickets through closed car windows, which allows them to follow social distancing rules.
“We’ve got a special license as we can fulfill the requirements of the coronavirus restrictions,” manager Frank Peciak said.
“We have contactless payments at the counters, customers have to buy tickets online and they are scanned through closed windows. Our snack bar has to be closed unfortunately and furthermore, viewers are staying in their cars and only leaving it to go to the bathroom and even there we are controlling the distances,” he explained.
Peciak went on to say that the customer response has been very positive as it’s a nice opportunity for people to go out and enjoy a film while under lockdown. “We hope that we can play a small part in lightening up the atmosphere at least a little bit,” he said.
Video ID: 20200330-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly