Germany eases coronavirus restrictions | Interview with Health Minister Spahn
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that people should not risk all Germany has achieved in containing the coronavirus. In other words: it’s a danger to become complacent about physical distancing now. Merkel’s message comes as Germany begins to ease some of the restrictions it put in place several weeks ago. She warns that if new infections start growing rapidly again – a return to tighter restrictions will be unavoidable. For more on Germany’s response to the coronavirus, DW’s Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner spoke with German Health Minister Jens Spahn.
