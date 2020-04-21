Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged people to stay disciplined as some shops reopen for the first time since coronavirus curbs were imposed in late March.

The leader of Europe’s largest economy says a full shutdown will be inevitable if the number of infections rises again.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.

