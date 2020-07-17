-
When a family day out goes from bad to brilliant with a single word | BBC - 9 hours ago
-
Florida now coronavirus epicenter as US cases top 70,000 a day | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
‘We’ve got nothing’: Millions in Lebanon struggle with cost of living amid economic collapse - 11 hours ago
-
Can your boss force you to go back to work? – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Turkey: Watch the ancient town of Hasankeyf disappear in dam reservoir - 21 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin calls on Turkey to “follow constitutional principles” in journalists trials - 21 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: South Africa records record high deaths in 24 hours - 22 hours ago
-
Man of his times: Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey remembered - 22 hours ago
-
Japan: Kimono factory produces elegant face veil for hostesses - 22 hours ago
-
Germany: Environmentalists protest reopening of Toennies meat factory after coronavirus outbreak - 22 hours ago
Germany: Environmentalists protest reopening of Toennies meat factory after coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Large numbers of environmentalists including members of Extinction Rebellion gathered to protest the reopening of Toennies meat factory after the coronavirus outbreak in Rheda-Wiedenbruck on Friday.
Demonstrators wore pig masks and held signs condemning the killing of animals.
Some protesters were taken into police custody after blocking a road with a sit-in.
In mid-June, an outbreak was declared at the factory with over 1,500 people testing positive for COVID-19.
Video ID: 20200717-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200717-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly