Germany: Environmentalists protest reopening of Toennies meat factory after coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Large numbers of environmentalists including members of Extinction Rebellion gathered to protest the reopening of Toennies meat factory after the coronavirus outbreak in Rheda-Wiedenbruck on Friday.

Demonstrators wore pig masks and held signs condemning the killing of animals.

Some protesters were taken into police custody after blocking a road with a sit-in.

In mid-June, an outbreak was declared at the factory with over 1,500 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Video ID: 20200717-054

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200717-054

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly