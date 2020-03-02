Germany: Erdogan taking out his discontent “on the backs of the refugees” – Merkel

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the situation in Idlib and renewed migration through Turkey, while speaking at the 11th integration summit in Berlin on Monday.

Merkel began by saying that she understands “that Turkey faces a difficult challenge regarding Idlib now” and that he “expects more from Europe,” but called on Erdogan’s government to work together with the EU on the crisis.

“I find it unacceptable that President Erdogan and his government are not negotiating about their discontent with the situation with us, the European Union, but instead takes it out on the backs of the refugees. This is not the right way in my opinion,” she said.

Merkel also said that her government is working together with the French and Russian governments to “reach a balance again.”

“We need a truce there and we need a protected zone for the hundreds of thousands of Syrian people who are at the Turkish border now,” she added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants on Saturday. The statement came after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province last week. President Erdogan has accused the EU of failing to keep its financial promises to Turkey in return for keeping Turkey’s borders with the EU closed to refugees.

