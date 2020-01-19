-
Germany: Erdogan urges LNA’s Haftar to end ‘aggressive attitude’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar’s must end his ‘aggressive attitude’ in order to facilitate the political process in the north African country. The remarks were made as Erdogan was holding an inter-delegation meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of the Libya peace conference in Berlin, on Sunday.
Erdogan also stressed that Turkey was aware of its responsibility and the efforts of the Russian counterpart in ensuring the ceasefire, but added that all parties involved should cooperate.
Commenting the recent developments in their bilateral relations, Erdogan praised a number of initiatives including Turkey’s recent purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.
