Germany: EU foreign ministers arrive for 2nd day of Gymnich meeting

European Union foreign ministers arrived for the second day of the informal meeting known as the ‘Gymnich meeting’, on Friday.

EU foreign ministers will have the chance to discuss current issues revolving around European foreign policy.

The first meeting of this kind took place at Schloss Gymnich in Erftstadt in Land North Rhine-Westphalia in 1974, from which the name is derived.

As president of the Council of the European Union, Germany assumes the role of host for informal ministerial meetings in addition to chairing council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg.

