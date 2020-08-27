-
LIVE: Protests continue in Kenosha over police shooting of Jacob Blake - 32 mins ago
-
Hurricane Laura strengthens as it approaches Texas, Louisiana - 54 mins ago
-
USA: “No justice, no peace” – protesters march through Kenosha decrying police brutality - 3 hours ago
-
US Vice President Pence stresses law-and-order message in convention speech - 3 hours ago
-
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole - 3 hours ago
-
Mali M5 RFP opposition coalition meets with junta, pledges to participate in political transition - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: EU missions in Mali on hold due to military coup – EU foreign policy chief Borrell - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Hundreds rally against Lukashenko in Minsk’s Independence Square - 4 hours ago
-
Spain: At least 26 arrested after riot in Melilla migrant centre - 5 hours ago
-
17-year-old arrested over shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality - 6 hours ago
Germany: EU missions in Mali on hold due to military coup – EU foreign policy chief Borrell
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: EBS+
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU missions in Mali were put on “temporarily on hold” following the military coup that ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Berlin, on Thursday.
Speaking to press alongside German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Borrell said, “our missions in Mali, the civilian and military missions have been put temporarily on hold, because the circumstances didn’t allow them to continue their normal activity.”
Borrell said that although 90 percent of Malian military have been trained by the EU mission, “none of the four most prominent leaders of this military movement against the president Boubacar, have been trained by our mission.”
“Two of them, or one of them, the most important world leader has been trained in Russia, and the others in Great Britain and in the US,” he added.
His comments followed a meeting of the EU defence ministers in Berlin.
Recent talks between Mali’s military coup leaders and a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led to no decision on the make-up of a transitional government.
Video ID: 20200827-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200827-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly