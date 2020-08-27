Germany: EU missions in Mali on hold due to military coup – EU foreign policy chief Borrell

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU missions in Mali were put on “temporarily on hold” following the military coup that ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Berlin, on Thursday.

Speaking to press alongside German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Borrell said, “our missions in Mali, the civilian and military missions have been put temporarily on hold, because the circumstances didn’t allow them to continue their normal activity.”

Borrell said that although 90 percent of Malian military have been trained by the EU mission, “none of the four most prominent leaders of this military movement against the president Boubacar, have been trained by our mission.”

“Two of them, or one of them, the most important world leader has been trained in Russia, and the others in Great Britain and in the US,” he added.

His comments followed a meeting of the EU defence ministers in Berlin.

Recent talks between Mali’s military coup leaders and a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led to no decision on the make-up of a transitional government.

