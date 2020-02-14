-
Germany: EU’s Von der Leyen gives testimony in Bundestag corruption probe
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has delivered her testimony into the embezzlement case concerning her time as the German Defence Minister in Berlin on Thursday.
“The use of external consultants not only must remain an exception in the defence ministry but also has to be strictly regulated and the sovereignty over the decisions must always be with those who are politically legitimized to it,” said Left Party member of the parliamentary committee Matthias Hoehn.
Hoehn added that transparency, compliance and rules need to be put in place as it became “clear through the investigation committee to which extend” those lack.
The case was handled by a parliamentary investigation committee and Von der Leyen was the last of around 40 witnesses called in for the investigation.
