Germany: Federal parliament votes through coronavirus aid package
The German federal parliament voted in favour of a stimulus package aimed at mitigating the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, in Berlin on Wednesday.
Wolfgang Schauble, president of the Bundestag, announced, “votes submitted: 527. Votes for: 469. Votes against: 3. Vote abstence: 55.”
The vote will put on ice Germany’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake, allowing the country to take on a supplementary budget of €156 billion ($170 billion).
The bill will now head to the German parliament’s upper house for a final vote.
The aid forms part of a package worth a total of €750 billion ($814 billion) designed to shield the German economy from the economic shock expected in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 460,250 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 20,800 people have died. There are currently 37,323 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 206 deaths.
