Germany: Femen activists protest in beer hall where Nazi party was founded 100 years ago
Activists from the group Femen staged a brief protest in the notorious Hofbrauhaus beer hall in Munich on Monday on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Nazi party.
They were filmed inside the restaurant shouting anti-fascist slogans as security personnel led them outside where they were met by the media.
Femen was founded in Ukraine and is now based in Paris. The organisation became known internationally for holding topless protests.
On February 24 1920 Adolf Hitler presented a 25-points manifesto of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party at a meeting in Hofbrauhaus.
