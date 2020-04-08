Germany: Fire breaks out at Humboldt Forum construction site in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A fire broke out at the construction site of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin on Wednesday.

Berlin fire service has reported that the blaze may have been caused by a burst propane gas cylinder.

One person has reportedly been injured in the incident.

Humboldt forum which is being built at the the site of East Germany’s Palace of the Republic was to be completed later this year.

