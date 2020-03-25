-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: First Italian coronavirus patients land in Leipzig for treatment *STILLS*
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Auswärtiges Amt / Uwe Schoßig
Two 57-year-old coronavirus patients from Bergamo arrived in Leipzig on early Tuesday morning for treatment.
Footage shows the two patients being received by medical staff in full containment gear at Leipzig Airport in the eastern state of Saxony. The pair were then transported in an ambulance to the Leipzig University Hospital where they will receive treatment.
The Italians arrived from an intensive care facility in Bergamo, in Italy’s hard-hit Lombardy region, which is now struggling to cope with the demand for treatment after becoming the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.
The two male patients are the first to arrive in Germany after the announcement that several German states, including Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, announced plans to take more Italian patients over the coming days.
Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths worldwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 8,000 deaths, as well as nearly 70,000 confirmed cases, as of March 25.
Video ID: 20200325-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200325-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly