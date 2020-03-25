Germany: First Italian coronavirus patients land in Leipzig for treatment *STILLS*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Two 57-year-old coronavirus patients from Bergamo arrived in Leipzig on early Tuesday morning for treatment.

Footage shows the two patients being received by medical staff in full containment gear at Leipzig Airport in the eastern state of Saxony. The pair were then transported in an ambulance to the Leipzig University Hospital where they will receive treatment.

The Italians arrived from an intensive care facility in Bergamo, in Italy’s hard-hit Lombardy region, which is now struggling to cope with the demand for treatment after becoming the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

The two male patients are the first to arrive in Germany after the announcement that several German states, including Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, announced plans to take more Italian patients over the coming days.

Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths worldwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 8,000 deaths, as well as nearly 70,000 confirmed cases, as of March 25.

