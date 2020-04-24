Germany: First trial of suspected Syrian security service members accused of torture begins

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The first trial of suspected security service members of the Syrian government got underway in the west-German city of Koblenz on Thursday, where they stand accused of crimes against humanity, including torture, murder, and sexual assault.

Footage shows the defendants Eyad A. and Anwar R. entering the courtroom, where many in attendance can be seen wearing facemasks as a precaution against coronavirus, and special protective barriers were also erected.

According to reports, prosecutors allege that Anwar R. is a former intelligence officer of the Syrian government. He has been charged with 58 murders that allegedly took place in a prison in Damascus, where thousands of opposition activists were allegedly tortured from 2011-2012. Anwar R. reportedly arrived in Germany in 2014.

Eyad A. has been accused of facilitating the torture of at least 30 opposition activists, and reportedly arrived in Germany in 2018.

Germany’s Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht issued a statement on the “historic” trial, saying “for the first time, thousands of terrible cases of torture and ill-treatment will be prosecuted before an independent court in Germany. This sends out a clear message: War criminals must never feel safe anywhere.”

German prosecutors used universal jurisdiction laws to bring the defendants to court. The laws allow them to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world, even if neither the perpetrators or the victims are German.

Lambrecht’s statement continued that the trial “is a signal of hope and justice – above all for the victims of the terrible crimes, many of whom have sought protection in Germany.”

The Syrian government has denied allegations of torture and war crimes levied against it, and has made no mention of the trial in Koblenz, reports say.​

Video ID: 20200423-031

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200423-031

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly