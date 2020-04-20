Germany: Foreign Ministry spokesperson comments on Russian sanctions in light of COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Foreign Minister Spokesperson Christofer Burger commented on the notion of lifting sanctions on Russia while speaking press in Berlin on Monday.

“Worldwide sanctions are, from our point of view, not used for our own sake. Rather, they are a method used where the United Nations imposes them, or sometimes the European Union imposes them, to achieve certain political objectives where there are no other options, where some human rights are violated or as a reaction to the annexation of Crimea by Russia. In this respect our position is that these sanctions can be maintained, tightened or loosened depending on the purpose and if the goal was achieved or not,” Burger said.

He went on to say that certain exceptions could possibly be implemented, but would have to first be discussed with Germany’s European partners.

“But as I said there is no reason to change anything at the moment,” he added.

According to reports, last month a Russian senator called for the lifting of sanctions on Russia in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a call that has also been made by authorities in Iran and Syria. Last week, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said that Moscow has no intention of requesting the sanctions be lifted.

