Germany: Government calls for de-escalation in Syria
The German Foreign Office has called on Assad’s government and Russia to do everything they can to “prevent a humanitarian catastrophe” in Idlib at the weekly press conference in Berlin on Monday.
The German government, according to German Foreign Office spokesperson, Rainer Breul, re “watching the escalation in Idlib with a lot of concern and assessing the offensive of the regime” and calling on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, which has reportedly been ignored by some.
“The international community must stay engaged in the direction of de-escalation and appeasement,” in regard to Libya, he also added.
On the topic of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s shock resignation as Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader, Steffen Seibert confirmed that AKK would stay on as Defence Minister with the full support of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Kramp-Karrenbauer was widely tipped to be Merkel’s successor in 2021.
Seibert also insisted there is “no need for justification” over Merkel’s dismissal of Christian Hirte, who was fired after praising the election of liberal politician Thomas Kemmerich as Minister President in the eastern state of Thuringia with the help of the far-right AfD party. He cited a lack of trust as the reason for Merkel’s firing.
