Germany: Government refuse to comment on spy agency claims

Germany has so far refused to comment on reports that West German intelligence had spied on numerous countries via a Swiss front that sold encryption products.

“The German government basically doesn’t make public statements on the operational work of the intelligence services,” press spokesperson Ulrike Demmer told journalists on Wednesday.

The Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) allegedly teamed up with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to set up a Swiss-based firm, Crypto AG, which then sold products to over 100 nations. The customers were apparently unaware the encrypted communications would not be kept secret from Germany and the US.

The BND pulled out of the company in 1993, although it survived until 2018.

The allegations emerged after the Swiss authorities opened an investigation into the firm and were published by The Washington Post and public broadcasters ZDF and SRF.

