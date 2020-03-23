-
Germany: Govt bans meetings of more than two people amid aggressive new coronavirus measures
German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict new coronavirus measures from Berlin on Sunday following a telephone conference with state premiers in the afternoon. The measures include a new contact ban that forbids more than two people meeting together for at least two weeks. “Spending time in public space is only permitted alone, with another person who does not live in the household or with members of your own household,” she said, adding, that when out in public, citizens should observe a one (4.9 feet) and a half to two metre (6.56 feet) distance to other people. Merkel also announced that hairdressers, massage parlours and any other businesses where “physical proximity is essential,” must also be closed.
The chancellor also targeted any party-goers, expressly mentioning that “celebrating in public places, in apartments and private establishments, are unacceptable given the serious situation in our country,” and will be met by strict sanctions. According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 321,500 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 13,500 people have died. There have currently been 23,974 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 92 deaths.
