Germany: Govt prepares for possibility of increase in coronavirus cases

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the country is preparing for the possibility of an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, at a federal press conference (BPK) in Berlin on Wednesday.

“We are preparing for the possibility that there might be an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, and that’s why, we are strengthening the restrictions,” said the government spokesperson.

On Tuesday, two new cases were confirmed in North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wuerttemberg. A third case was confirmed in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday.

According to latest reports, the COVID-19 has claimed at least 2,700 lives and infected more than 81,000 worldwide.

Video ID: 20200226-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200226-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly