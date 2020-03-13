Germany: Gov”t “will do what is necessary to help our economy” – Merkel

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany will do whatever it needs to do in order to relieve the economic impact of coronavirus, during a quarterly meeting with the minister presidents of the German states at the Berlin Chancellery on Thursday afternoon.

“It is foreseeable, that this will have grave impacts on our economy. That is why I would like to repeat what I already said yesterday and especially given the big turmoil in the markets, Germany will do what is necessary to help its economy, and to safeguard employment,” said Merkel.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the developments of the coronavirus in Germany and agreed on a resolution with several points, including an operative relief for hospitals, optional closures of schools, kindergartens and universities and financial relief for businesses.

Merkel called for public gatherings under 1,000 people should also be avoided in Germany, after previously stating similar recommendations only for events of over 1,000 attendees. “This is a call to everyone,” she said.

There have been 2,745 confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany, with 25 patients having recovered, and five having died. The majority of cases in the country have been in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has over 1,000 cases, followed by Bavaria, which has 500.

