-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Half of intensive care beds nationwide are free – govt spox
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A German Health Ministry spokesperson said that over half of the intensive care beds in the country were currently free, at a government press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.
“Half of the intensive care beds are free. I think the exact number is around 43 percent (occupied),” said Health Ministry spokesperson Hanno Kautz.
Kautz also said that around 20 million protective masks “are ready to be delivered to the (German) states” where they will be distributed to medical personnel.
Federal Foreign Office spokesperson Maria Adebahr said that Berlin had managed to repatriate around “187,000 people to Germany in around 14 days, in cooperation with the airlines.”
“We are talking with the airlines even though this is not their responsibility, but our clear goal is to bring all German citizens back and safe to Germany,” Adebahr added.
Germany has registered at least 76,544 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 858 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200401-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly