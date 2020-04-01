Germany: Half of intensive care beds nationwide are free – govt spox

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A German Health Ministry spokesperson said that over half of the intensive care beds in the country were currently free, at a government press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

“Half of the intensive care beds are free. I think the exact number is around 43 percent (occupied),” said Health Ministry spokesperson Hanno Kautz.

Kautz also said that around 20 million protective masks “are ready to be delivered to the (German) states” where they will be distributed to medical personnel.

Federal Foreign Office spokesperson Maria Adebahr said that Berlin had managed to repatriate around “187,000 people to Germany in around 14 days, in cooperation with the airlines.”

“We are talking with the airlines even though this is not their responsibility, but our clear goal is to bring all German citizens back and safe to Germany,” Adebahr added.

Germany has registered at least 76,544 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 858 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200401-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly