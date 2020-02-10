-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Hamburg hit hard by Storm Sabine
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Germany braced itself for the impact of Storm Sabine that battered Hamburg causing train delays on Sunday.
Footage shows delayed and cancelled train boards and fences that had tumbled over as the storm pummelled the streets.
Authorities announced that some of the winds were expected to reach “hurricane strength” at 120 km (75 miles) per hour and bring heavy rain.
The Bundesliga match between Cologne and Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled as airlines including Lufthansa advised there may be cancellations and delays to services.
The storm is expected to travel south down to Bavaria on Sunday night.
Video ID: 20200209-052
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-052
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly