Germany: Hamburg hit hard by Storm Sabine

Germany braced itself for the impact of Storm Sabine that battered Hamburg causing train delays on Sunday.

Footage shows delayed and cancelled train boards and fences that had tumbled over as the storm pummelled the streets.

Authorities announced that some of the winds were expected to reach “hurricane strength” at 120 km (75 miles) per hour and bring heavy rain.

The Bundesliga match between Cologne and Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled as airlines including Lufthansa advised there may be cancellations and delays to services.

The storm is expected to travel south down to Bavaria on Sunday night.

