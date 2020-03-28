-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Hamburg trainer keeps people moving on balconies amid lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents of a quiet Hamburg neighbourhood gathered on their balconies on Saturday to participate in fitness training as the coronavirus pandemic has been forcing residents to stay inside their homes.
Fitness trainer Pato Cervantes got ready on the street and turned on his playlist.
“I saw a wine party on the balconies. I thought if people meet on the balcony for wine then we can also meet to do sports on the balconies, Cervantes said.
“If you do sports at home, you may not find motivation at times, but as a community, the motivation is simply there,” he added.
Neighbours on their balconies moved, jumped and swung around following Cervantes’ every move. Some came out of the apartment with dumbbells, others improvised with water bottles. Footage also showed a police officer applauding.
According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 618,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 28,800 people have died. There are currently 53,340 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 399 deaths.
Video ID: 20200328-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly