Germany: Hamburg trainer keeps people moving on balconies amid lockdown

Residents of a quiet Hamburg neighbourhood gathered on their balconies on Saturday to participate in fitness training as the coronavirus pandemic has been forcing residents to stay inside their homes.

Fitness trainer Pato Cervantes got ready on the street and turned on his playlist.

“I saw a wine party on the balconies. I thought if people meet on the balcony for wine then we can also meet to do sports on the balconies, Cervantes said.

“If you do sports at home, you may not find motivation at times, but as a community, the motivation is simply there,” he added.

Neighbours on their balconies moved, jumped and swung around following Cervantes’ every move. Some came out of the apartment with dumbbells, others improvised with water bottles. Footage also showed a police officer applauding.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 618,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 28,800 people have died. There are currently 53,340 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 399 deaths.

