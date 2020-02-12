Germany: Health Minister insists on transparent approach to coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The German Health Minister Jens Spahn insisted on the importance of communicating questions properly and acting “very transparently” regarding the novel coronavirus during a press conference at Paul Loebe Building in Berlin on Wednesday.

“It is still not clear whether a regionally pandemic in China will turn into a global pandemic or not or whether it is correct to call it regional or global. We can not say it yet.”

“I can not conclusively say how it will develop in the next few days and weeks. It could also get worse before it gets better but it is very important to be transparent. Last week I said that we haven’t reached the peak point in China or worldwide,” he clarified.

Although Spahn says that things can still evolve in various ways, he again pointed to the importance of having a proper transparent approach to the issue when it comes to communicating information.

“I know there is a lot of uncertainty and many questions to be answered when it comes to this virus but we have to communicate these questions very openly and approach things very transparently. We are in a dynamic position today but we cannot say how it will develop,” he said going on to explain that a conference call would be organised again with health officials from the G7 to update everyone on the situation.

Latest figures put the number of those infected by the virus at 16 in Germany. most of them in the southern state of Bavaria.

Video ID: 20200212-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly