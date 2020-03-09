-
Germany: Health minister urges to cancel all events with capacity over 1,000
German Health Minister Jens Spahn recommended to cancel all events with the capacity over 1,000 people. He was speaking at a news conference in Berlin on Monday.
“At the same time, schools and nurseries should not be fundamentally closed,” said Spahn.
Christian Dorsten from the German Center for Infection Research warned that country was facing ‘an absolutely serious situation.’ “We don’t have too much time to prepare ourselves. And even though you can get the impression in Germany that it’s not that bad, if you look at our death toll – it doesn’t seem that bad in comparison to other countries. You need to consider two things there. We are not an exception. We will develop in this regard as well,” said Dorsten.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 11,300 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 3,800 people have died. There have currently been 1,151 cases confirmed in Germany.
