Germany: Helen Mirren awarded honorary Golden Bear at Berlin film festival

British actress Dame Helen Mirren arrived at the Berlinale Palast in Berlin on Thursday to receive the honorary Golden Bear for Life Achievement at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Footage shows Mirren arriving at the venue, signing autographs and posing for photographs.

The audience will be treated to a screening of ‘The Queen’, featuring Mirren in the leading role as Queen Elizabeth II, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2006.

