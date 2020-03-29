Germany: Hesse Finance Minister”s death “likely” suicide – state authorities

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The body of a man identified as Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of the German state of Hesse, was found on the tracks of a high-speed train line in the town of Hochheim am Main on Saturday.

Footage shows the railway station in the town.

Local authorities confirmed that the incident is likely to have been a suicide.

Schaeffer was a member of the CDU party for two decades and Hesse’s finance minister for nearly 10 years.

