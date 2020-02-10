Germany: Hundreds blocked in Nuremberg station after Deutsche Bahn cancels all departures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the train station of Bavaria’s second-largest city, Nuremberg, as all departures were cancelled due to Storm Sabine.

Dozens of trains made emergency suspensions in Nuremberg, despite being originally headed towards different destinations. Crowds of people were seen at service points asking for information.

“Well, there is nothing you can do, force majeure,” said Jens Knauer, a passenger whose train from Leipzig to Stuttgart was suspended.

German railway company Deutsche Bahn left “stay trains” on platforms as an alternative to hotels for stranged passengers.

