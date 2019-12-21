Germany: Hundreds condemn neo-Nazi violence at Berlin rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people took part in a demonstration to show solidarity following a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Berlin’s Neukolln neighbourhood, on Saturday.

Activists rallied in Hermannplatz and marched towards Rathaus Neukolln, demanding neo-Nazi groups stay away from the area. Many were also urging police to take a tougher stance against such violence.

“I think at least five years now of these attacks and there’s no really strictly police activity against it, and it’s a shame. It’s a shame because it’s not possible that this can happen again here,” said Martin, an activist at the rally.

In the past few weeks, people with a migrant background have been targeted in extreme right-wing attacks in the neighbourhood.

