Germany: Hundreds condemn neo-Nazi violence at Berlin rally
Hundreds of people took part in a demonstration to show solidarity following a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Berlin’s Neukolln neighbourhood, on Saturday.
Activists rallied in Hermannplatz and marched towards Rathaus Neukolln, demanding neo-Nazi groups stay away from the area. Many were also urging police to take a tougher stance against such violence.
“I think at least five years now of these attacks and there’s no really strictly police activity against it, and it’s a shame. It’s a shame because it’s not possible that this can happen again here,” said Martin, an activist at the rally.
In the past few weeks, people with a migrant background have been targeted in extreme right-wing attacks in the neighbourhood.
