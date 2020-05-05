Germany: Hundreds evacuated after discovery of WWII bomb in Nuremberg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated after a World War II-era bomb was discovered in Nuremberg on Monday.

The American bomb was discovered during construction work in the south of the city, prompting the relocation of some 662 local people, according to local media, while a bomb disposal team worked to defuse it.

Residents were evacuated to a local school, while following social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with elderly people being separated to minimise the risk of infection, according to local media.

The device was successfully defused by the team who said that it had some unusual qualities.

“It is an American 200 lbs bomb with head and rear detonator, but in this case the detonator was distorted (…)The bomb hit hard somewhere and this caused the thread on the detonator to be distorted,” said Tobias Oelsner, a member of the team.

“The defusing went relatively well. The rear detonator was easily put out. The head detonator caused a bit of problems, so we had to use a few more tools,” explained Michael Weiss, another team member.

It is believed the bomb was most likely intended for the former SS barracks, now the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

