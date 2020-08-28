Germany: Hundreds join anti-coronavirus protest in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people gathered near Berlin’s famous Brandenburg Gate, on Friday, to protest the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government, ahead of a bigger demo planned for Saturday.

The protests had initially been banned by the police, but the decision was overturned by the city’s administrative court.

“I’m fighting for my right, for the German constitutional right and this is what we need here, the regular constitutional rights,” said a protester who came from Schleswig-Holstein.

According to the police, the registered rally was peaceful, but officers had to remind participants to observe social distancing on several occasions.

The demonstration planned for Saturday by the “Querdenken 711” initiative from Stuttgart is expected to gather thousands of participants from all over Germany. The police is still appealing against the ban lift.

