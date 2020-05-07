-
Germany: Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters rally outside parliament building
Hundreds rallied outside the Reichstag in Berlin on Wednesday to protest against measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Approximately 400 protesters were gathered by the parliament building for an unauthorised demonstration called by chef and entrepreneur Attilla Hildmann. Demonstrators were chanting slogans against the lockdown, while recommended social distancing measures were not observed.
According to reports, two members of Germany’s public service broadcaster ARD were attacked and injured during the protest. The assault was condemned by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter.
Around 260 police officers were deployed at the scene to disperse demonstrators.
On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced further relaxation of coronavirus regulations. Hygiene and social distancing rules are to be enforced until at least June 5.
