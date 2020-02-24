Germany: Hundreds pay respects as Hanau shooting victim buried

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people gathered at Hanau’s main cemetery to pay their last respects to one of the victims of the right-wing ‘terrorist’ attack that killed nine last Wednesday.

People prayed in unison to say goodbye to 22-year old Ferhat Unvar who was killed on Wednesday, February 19, by a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau who opened fire outside two shisha bars targeting people of an immigrant background.

Five days after the attack, the first two victims were buried in an open ceremony as the families of the victims reportedly published the invitations for the funerals themselves.

