-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Hundreds pay respects as Hanau shooting victim buried
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people gathered at Hanau’s main cemetery to pay their last respects to one of the victims of the right-wing ‘terrorist’ attack that killed nine last Wednesday.
People prayed in unison to say goodbye to 22-year old Ferhat Unvar who was killed on Wednesday, February 19, by a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau who opened fire outside two shisha bars targeting people of an immigrant background.
Five days after the attack, the first two victims were buried in an open ceremony as the families of the victims reportedly published the invitations for the funerals themselves.
Video ID: 20200224-057
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200224-057
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly