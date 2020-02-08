-
Germany: Hundreds protest AfD new year congress over Thuringia elections scandal
Residents of Munster gathered outside the city hall on Friday evening to protest the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s new year congress.
Protesters were seen chanting slogans calling AfD members ‘Nazis’, holding various against the far-right party and waving LGBT flags.
The AfD party congress takes place just two days after its deputees voted for the left Free Democratic Party (FDP) candidate Thomas Kemmerich at Thuringia’s State Prime Minister elections ousting Die Linke party PM Bodo Ramelow.
After the election results caused outrage among population, Kemmerich stepped down calling for a new election.
Video ID: 20200207-048
