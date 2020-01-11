-
Germany: Hundreds protest AfD party conference in Hamburg
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to protest against the party conference of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) that was held at a technical school in the Hamburg district of Dulsberg on Friday.
Protesters can be seen chanting slogans and waving flags and banners outside.
Deniz Celik a representative of Germany’s Die Linke (The Left) party, was also present at the protest, and said: “we think it is unacceptable that the AfD, with their reactionary production hold their party conference here. We say AfD must go out of the schools. And we also want that AfD to get no places in Hamburg and in this area with their racism.”
Hamburg state elections will be on February 23 and according to polls, AfD has 7 per cent, with SPD and Greens even at 29 per cent.
