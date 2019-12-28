-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Hundreds protest in solidarity with Idlib in Berlin
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Around 300 people gathered to protest against the Syrian government military operation and show their solidarity with Idlib near the Brandenburg Gate and the Russian Embassy in Berlin on Saturday.
Demonstrators held Syrian National Council flags and posters. Protesters chanted and sang “save Idlib” as well as ”Freedom for Syria”. Some protests carried out signs and slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to media reports, clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib countryside have intensified in the last weeks reportedly prompting thousands to flee their homes.
Video ID: 20191228-021
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191228-021
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly