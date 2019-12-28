Germany: Hundreds protest in solidarity with Idlib in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around 300 people gathered to protest against the Syrian government military operation and show their solidarity with Idlib near the Brandenburg Gate and the Russian Embassy in Berlin on Saturday.

Demonstrators held Syrian National Council flags and posters. Protesters chanted and sang “save Idlib” as well as ”Freedom for Syria”. Some protests carried out signs and slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to media reports, clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib countryside have intensified in the last weeks reportedly prompting thousands to flee their homes.

