Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf
Hundreds of people took the streets of Dusseldorf to protest police violence on Saturday. Activists marched through the city with anti-racism banners denouncing police violence in the country.
The banners included “Hanau is everywhere”, “Denazification now”, and “State=mafia, police=violence”.
The demonstration was prompted by a video which emerged online of the violent arrest of 15-year old Kadir Holdur by eight police officers, repotedly for driving an e-scooter on the sidewalk, in Hamburg.
Video ID: 20200822-034
