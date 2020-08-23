Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people took the streets of Dusseldorf to protest police violence on Saturday. Activists marched through the city with anti-racism banners denouncing police violence in the country.

The banners included “Hanau is everywhere”, “Denazification now”, and “State=mafia, police=violence”.

The demonstration was prompted by a video which emerged online of the violent arrest of 15-year old Kadir Holdur by eight police officers, repotedly for driving an e-scooter on the sidewalk, in Hamburg.

