Germany: Imam dedicates last Friday prayers before shutdown to anti-coronavirus measures

Imam of the Dar Assalam Mosque in Berlin Mohamed Taha Sabri announced during Friday prayers that all events and Friday prayers will be cancelled from this Friday onward as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of coronavirus.

“You can tell that there is fear among people, because it is an uncanny virus that is not known,” said Sabri, who added that “there are many people who come with questions and are anxious, and we try to calm down people and to give answers.”

The final Friday prayers before the mosque will be temporarily shut down was devoted to disseminating proper hygienic measures to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The Imam explained that “there are many who don’t understand German, so we have to translate, do educational work. We give them the instructions and regulations on how to behave, and we do that constantly at the mosque.”

He then went on to say that due to the outbreak “We will cancel the events and the Friday prayers from today, and that’s a measure we have taken. We are of course waiting for instructions from authorities.”

There have been 3,062 confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany, with 25 patients having recovered, and five having died. The majority of cases in the country have been in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has 936 cases, followed by Bavaria, which has 558, while Belin has 174 confirmed cases.

