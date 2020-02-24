Germany: Investigations underway following Volkmarsen carnival ramming

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Investigations are underway at the scene of the incident in the western German town of Volkmarsen on Monday evening, after a car ploughed into people injuring at least 30 during a carnival parade.

Fire engines and police cars could be seen in the area, which had been cordoned off.

The driver, who was identified as a local man by police, mounted the pavement before ramming into the crowds who had turned out for the festivities. Authorities, who arrested the 29-year old at the scene, believe the attack was intentional.

