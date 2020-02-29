-
Germany: Iranian film wins two indie jury awards at Berlinale
Iranian drama film ‘There Is No Evil’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, won two film prizes awarded by independent juries at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in the German capital on Saturday.
The film, which was made despite the government-imposed ban on the director, picked up honours from both the Ecumenical Jury and the jury of the Guild Film Prize. Rasoulof was not in Berlin due to a travel ban.
David France’s ‘Welcome to Chechnya’, also received two awards – the Amnesty International Film Award and the Panorama Audience Award for the best documentary.
“This three-year journey that this story has taken me on has been phenomenal. I first read about the tragedies and the horrors in Chechnya in 2017 as many people did, and I thought that could never have happened again,” said France, US filmmaker and investigative reporter.
This year’s edition of the Berlinale ends on March 1, with the competition winners announced on Saturday.
