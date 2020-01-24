-
Germany: Iran”s only female Olympic medallist says she wants to compete for Germany
Iranian Taekwondo athlete and Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh said she wants to compete for Germany in future competitions after fleeing from her native country, during a press conference in the western German town of Lunen on Friday.
Earlier in January, Alizadeh announced she had left Iran, reportedly citing sexism on part of officials as one of the reasons.
In 2016, 18-year-old Alizadeh became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal by nabbing a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.
