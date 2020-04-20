Share
Germany is taking its first steps into re-opening since the coronavirus pandemic struck

9 mins ago

The country is among the first European nations taking cautious steps towards normality. Small shops are allowed to start serving customers from today – but the government is “urgently” recommending that everyone wear face masks. Bars, restaurants, gyms and larger stores will remain closed for now.
Joining from Berlin is Professor Doctor Timo Ulrichs, a microbiologist and infection epidemiologist at Akkon University for Human Sciences.

