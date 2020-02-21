Germany: Jeremy Irons addresses past comments on abortion, sexual harassment at Berlinale opening

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berlinale Jury President Jeremy Irons used the film festival’s opening to repudiate old comments he made about “sexual abuse, same-sex marriage and abortion” on Thursday in Berlin.

“I support wholeheartedly the global movement to address the inequality of women’s rights, and to protect them from abusive, damaging, and disrespectful harassment, both at home and in the workplace,” said Irons.

“I applaud the legislation of same-sex marriage, wherever it has been attained,” continued Irons, before stating that he also supports “wholeheartedly the right of women to have an abortion, should they so decide.”

“These three human rights are, I believe, essential steps toward a civilized and humane society, for which we should all continue to strive. There are many parts of the world where these rights do not yet exist, where such ways of living lead to imprisonment, and even to death,” he added.

The actor had face criticism from German media due to controversial comments he made in interviews in 2011 and 2013 on the subject of sexual harassment, abortion and gay marriage.

The Berlinale, one of the largest public film festivals internationally, aims for a ‘diverse, independent and daring’ programme with around 400 films being shown each year addressing different issues and events in society. The festival kicked off on Thursday and is set to run until Sunday.

