Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues

The torture trial of two suspected former Syrian intelligence officials continued in the German city of Koblenz, on Thursday, on charges including crimes against humanity. The trial is the world’s first criminal trial on torture in Syria.

On July 2, the First Criminal Senate – State Protection Senate – of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz approved the charges brought by the Attorney General against 57-year-old Anwar R. and 43-year-old Eyad A. and opened the main proceedings.

The indictment of the two officers accuses Anwar R. of being responsible for the torture, rape and serious sexual assault of at least 4,000 people in a high-ranking prison in Damascus, with at least 58 prisoners dying as a result. Eyad A. is accused of having brought at least 30 demonstrators to an alleged torture prison.

