-
[LIVE] Russian opposition leader Navalny hospitalised after suspected poisoning - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Navalny connected to ventilator in intensive care after suspected poisoning - 2 hours ago
-
China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox. - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition braces for long-running protests | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy - 3 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE - 3 hours ago
-
Italy’s Sikh Slaves | People and Power - 3 hours ago
-
Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader - 3 hours ago
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The torture trial of two suspected former Syrian intelligence officials continued in the German city of Koblenz, on Thursday, on charges including crimes against humanity. The trial is the world’s first criminal trial on torture in Syria.
On July 2, the First Criminal Senate – State Protection Senate – of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz approved the charges brought by the Attorney General against 57-year-old Anwar R. and 43-year-old Eyad A. and opened the main proceedings.
The indictment of the two officers accuses Anwar R. of being responsible for the torture, rape and serious sexual assault of at least 4,000 people in a high-ranking prison in Damascus, with at least 58 prisoners dying as a result. Eyad A. is accused of having brought at least 30 demonstrators to an alleged torture prison.
Video ID: 20200820-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200820-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly