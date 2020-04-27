Germany: Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomes millions of masks arriving near Leipzig

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The world’s largest and heaviest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, loaded with more than 10 million protective masks from China, arrived at the Leipzig/Halle Airport on Monday.

Footage showed Germany’s Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arriving at the airport to receive the package.

“The largest cargo plane in the world has landed here, and today has brought a little more than 10 million masks from China to Germany,” said the defence minister, who added that “it is part of a delivery of a total of 25 million masks.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer considered the delivery, which arrived today, to be “part of a large whole try to make the corona crisis in Germany tolerable for people.”

The defence minister said that, “the material will now be transferred to a private shipping company, and then distributed to the federal states, who will then determine how many masks locations will receive.

This flight is the second of three flights, after the first flight arrived on Sunday at the same airport on Sunday, carrying around eight million masks.

According to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, Germany has reported nearly 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with around 6,000 related deaths.

