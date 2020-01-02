Germany: Krefeld “in deep mourning” for animals killed in zoo fire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents created a memorial in front of the Krefeld city zoo on Thursday to mourn as many as 30 animals killed in a fire on New Year Day.

The tragedy happened in the first hour of the New Year, when a paper lantern allegedly landed in the apes’ aviary, burning the enclosure to the ground.

A resident Ilona Schieweck lamented the accident and suggested that a better spreading of the information about pyrotechnic items could have prevented it: “This should have not happened, it was prohibited objects, maybe the three women who caused this were not correctly informed.”

“Krefeld is in deep mourning for our apes,” she added.

A 60-year-old woman and her two daughters are being investigated over a negligent arson. They had turned themselves in saying they had bought the sky lantern online without knowing it was prohibited in Germany.

The 2,000 sq/m (21,530 sq/ft) monkey sanctuary which was built in 1975 used to be home for chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.

