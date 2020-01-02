-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Krefeld “in deep mourning” for animals killed in zoo fire
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents created a memorial in front of the Krefeld city zoo on Thursday to mourn as many as 30 animals killed in a fire on New Year Day.
The tragedy happened in the first hour of the New Year, when a paper lantern allegedly landed in the apes’ aviary, burning the enclosure to the ground.
A resident Ilona Schieweck lamented the accident and suggested that a better spreading of the information about pyrotechnic items could have prevented it: “This should have not happened, it was prohibited objects, maybe the three women who caused this were not correctly informed.”
“Krefeld is in deep mourning for our apes,” she added.
A 60-year-old woman and her two daughters are being investigated over a negligent arson. They had turned themselves in saying they had bought the sky lantern online without knowing it was prohibited in Germany.
The 2,000 sq/m (21,530 sq/ft) monkey sanctuary which was built in 1975 used to be home for chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.
Video ID: 20200102-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200102-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly