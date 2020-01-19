Germany: Kurdish activists protest against Erdogan ahead of Berlin Libya conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kurdish activists protested against the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin on Sunday as the Turkish leader was due to participate in the conference on Libya in the German capital.

Protesters hold a range of Kurdish flags, including those of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), as well as banners featuring slogans such as “Women defend Rojava.” A police presence was also seen on the margins of the demonstration.

Other participants of the summit include Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Video ID: 20200119-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200119-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly