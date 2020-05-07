Germany lockdown: Gradual reopening as virus cases taper off

Germany is easing its lockdown after weeks of restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

More shops and museums will reopen and top level football will return to the pitch.

The government hopes these moves will gradually help Europe’s biggest economy recover.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin, Germany.

