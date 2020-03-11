-
Germany: Lula “certain” US govt “had a hand” in his own lawsuit
Former Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva said he is certain the US government was involved in his 2018 corruption lawsuit, during an event in Berlin on Tuesday.
“I am certain that even in my own lawsuits, the US Justice Department had a hand incentivising what has happened in Brazil,” he said, adding they were also involved in recent events in Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela.
“You can be sure that the coup we have suffered has a lot to do with Americans’ interest in our oil. It was like this in Iraq’s war, it was like this in Libya, it was like this in their attempt to overthrow Maduro and is the same in the coup they did in Brazil.”
Approximately 500 people came to see the former Brazilian president in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin.
Lula was convicted and sentenced to 12 years on charges of corruption and money laundering in 2018, in connection with the separate ‘Operation Car Wash. He was then released in November 2019 after a Supreme Court ruled that people could only be imprisoned once all their higher court appeals have been exhausted.
