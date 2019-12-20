Germany: Maas and Prystaiko tout results of Normandy, gas talks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko addressed recent developments regarding the transit of Russian gas and Normandy format talks, at a press conference in Berlin on Friday.

Maas expressed his satisfaction that “finally after a three-year pause, Normandy talks took place again, which is a success in itself.” He attributed this relative success to the “courageous actions of Ukraine.”

The German foreign minister went on to emphasise the importance of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in relation to the talks. “Our most important agreements are dealing with the ceasefire, which must be kept permanently,” he said.

The recent agreement in principle on the transit of Russian gas though Ukraine was regarded by Maas as “a signal of hope for states in eastern and southeastern Europe.”

Maas went on to say however that he did not think it would be possible to prevent proposed US sanctions against companies involved in building Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe. “I am under no illusions that it would be possible, from a legal point of view, to prevent those sanctions. In the end, it is about how they will be implemented and time will also play a role. Furthermore; we will talk about it with our American partners,” he said.

For his part, Prystaiko said “I’m convinced that these negotiations [gas talks] will have a successful outcome – the team keeps working – and that Ukraine will provide secure transit of Russian gas into the territory of the European Union for everyone.”

On the Ukrainian peace talks, however, he said “we have not made much progress yet, and we need to work a lot in order to implement decisions made by our leaders two weeks ago.”

